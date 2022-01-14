Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ALBO stock opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

