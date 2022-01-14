Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ALBO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $498.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 819,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 122,502 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 445,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

