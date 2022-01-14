Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $56.55 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.23) EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

