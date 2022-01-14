Akash Network (AKT) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00005469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Akash Network has a total market cap of $269.70 million and $1.91 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00063700 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,321.06 or 0.07668108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,279.62 or 0.99929706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068122 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

