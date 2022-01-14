Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) will report $54.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full-year sales of $180.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airspan Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MIMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 246,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,079. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03. Airspan Networks has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Management Corp purchased a new stake in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $191,309,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $1,670,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the third quarter worth $98,000.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

