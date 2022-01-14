Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s stock price dropped 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.68. Approximately 2,281 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

AIRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

