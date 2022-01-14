Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €131.92 ($149.91).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of Airbus stock traded down €1.38 ($1.57) during trading on Friday, hitting €117.30 ($133.30). 1,278,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.14. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.