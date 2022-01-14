Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. Agrify has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, analysts expect that Agrify will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Agrify by 5,148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agrify by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

