Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGTI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Shares of AGTI opened at $20.13 on Monday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,668 shares of company stock worth $4,577,057.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

