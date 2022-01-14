AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 37,353 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,353 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.3% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $168,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.87. 463,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,985,298. The company has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.07 and a 52 week high of $166.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

