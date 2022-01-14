AGF Investments America Inc. Purchases 13,235 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 16.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 53.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.23. 84,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.41.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

