AGF Investments America Inc. Buys 6,212 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises about 1.5% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

AWK stock traded down $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.00. 28,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day moving average is $174.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

