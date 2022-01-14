AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 11,441 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 3.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,831,000 after acquiring an additional 345,971 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Valmont Industries by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMI stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,564. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

