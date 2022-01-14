AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $128.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AGCO. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $125.33. 5,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,815. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.89 and its 200-day moving average is $125.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after buying an additional 261,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,795,000 after buying an additional 126,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

