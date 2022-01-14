Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) vs. WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Financial Survey

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and WVS Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.30 $3.09 million N/A N/A WVS Financial $6.23 million 4.72 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and WVS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% WVS Financial 19.41% 2.98% 0.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Affinity Bancshares and WVS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats WVS Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

WVS Financial Company Profile

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. The company was founded in July 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

