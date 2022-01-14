Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

ARBG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Aequi Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

