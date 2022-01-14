Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $355.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.19. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.