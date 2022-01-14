Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 734 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 35,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $138,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

