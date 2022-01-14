Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 30,409 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 444.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,409 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 20.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 57.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 76,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 824.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 560,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 509.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 112,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.88 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

