Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.78. The company has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.