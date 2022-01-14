Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 366.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,291,000 after acquiring an additional 790,600 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,070,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,217,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after acquiring an additional 308,100 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

LNG opened at $112.71 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $115.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

