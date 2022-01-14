Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 14,786 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,087,000.

Shares of GCOW opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01.

