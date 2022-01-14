Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Short Interest Up 606.3% in December

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,100 shares, a growth of 606.3% from the December 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of AVK traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 134,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,507. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

In other news, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $337,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tracy V. Maitland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,370 shares of company stock valued at $60,482 and have sold 94,000 shares valued at $1,674,630.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 39,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 25,288 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 47.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

