Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$10.50 at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.42.

AAVVF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,142. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

