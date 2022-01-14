Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AAP traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $240.98. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.48.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

