ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.05.

ADT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT by 128.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the third quarter valued at $461,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ADT by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,031 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 884,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.12. ADT has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

