Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,513 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after purchasing an additional 702,734 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after acquiring an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $515.74. The company had a trading volume of 59,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

