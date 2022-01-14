adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($329.55) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($397.73) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €294.00 ($334.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €330.00 ($375.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €325.00 ($369.32) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €368.00 ($418.18) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €329.27 ($374.17).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €256.20 ($291.14) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($185.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($228.42). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €265.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €285.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

