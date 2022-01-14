Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

ATVI opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

