Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Acquires $778,200.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 2,679,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 87.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 132.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $3,320,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 128.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $296,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.