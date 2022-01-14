Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Acquires $778,200.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ASO stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 2,679,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,091. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.