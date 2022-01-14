ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $35.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st.

ABB stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,674. The stock has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. ABB has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1,056.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,635 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after buying an additional 2,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of ABB by 6.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,596,000 after buying an additional 1,198,695 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,843,000 after buying an additional 676,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ABB by 236.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 866,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 608,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

