AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 538.0 days.

ABSCF stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. AB Science has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72.

AB Science Company Profile

AB Science SA engages in the research, development, and sales of protein kinase inhibitor drugs. It develops pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer, neurological, and inflammatory diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes Masitinib and AB8939. The company was founded by Alain Moussy and Jean-Pierre Kinet on July 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

