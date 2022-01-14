AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.56. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.27.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.79%.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,306 shares of company stock worth $2,770,287 over the last 90 days. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

