AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.14

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $4.05. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 78,036 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AACAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.02.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.75 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

