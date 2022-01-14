$964.52 Million in Sales Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report $964.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $963.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $966.03 million. Agnico Eagle Mines posted sales of $928.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $14,273,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,876,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,630. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

