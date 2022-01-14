$79.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $79.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.05 billion and the highest is $88.49 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $279.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.92 billion to $289.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $302.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $288.98 billion to $315.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,829,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,903,494. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after purchasing an additional 577,935 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

