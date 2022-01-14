$677.13 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.85 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 1,667,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.