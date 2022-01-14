$677.13 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report sales of $677.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $697.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.85 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $586.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.78. 1,667,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,849. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

