$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $62.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.