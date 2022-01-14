$62.75 Million in Sales Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post sales of $62.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.50 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year sales of $245.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $245.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.16 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $268.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEN traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $61.53.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.