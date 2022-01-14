$6.11 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will report sales of $6.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.22 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $22.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.45 billion to $23.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.70 billion to $24.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.58.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,143. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

