55I LLC Takes $270,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

55I LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $388,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $130.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $123.89.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

