55I LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBRE opened at $107.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.55.

