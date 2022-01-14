55I LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $245.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.84 and a 1 year high of $266.44.

