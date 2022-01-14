55I LLC Invests $294,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

55I LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 380.7% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $2,236,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $715.46.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $686.77 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $673.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.71. The company has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

