55I LLC Buys New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.02 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

