$494.62 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to post $494.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $486.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.40 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 13.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.71. 37,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

