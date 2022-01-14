468 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,135.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,032. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1,541.73. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,001.01 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.72 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.