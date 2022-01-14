$464.41 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $464.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $458.10 million to $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $3,704,575 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.91. 704,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,606. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

