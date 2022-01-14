41,528 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 497.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 91.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $104.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.97 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.