$327.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report sales of $327.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.44 million to $431.19 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $686.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $601.89 million to $802.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $923.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

IONS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.13. 1,226,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,471. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

