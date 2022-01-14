30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDCH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. 30DC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

30DC, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile software solutions. The firm’s principal product is MagCast Mobile Publishing Platform, which is used for the creation of mobile magazine apps and facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions.

