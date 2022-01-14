30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 677.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TDCH opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. 30DC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About 30DC
